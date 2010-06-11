South Africa Public Sector Unions Threaten Strike On Eve Of The World Cup

South African public sector unions rejected a wage offer by the government and said they may hold a strike during the World Cup, according to Mail & Guardian.



Union leaders gave the government until next Friday to agree to an 8.5% salary hike. The unions represent 1.2 million workers, including port and immigration workers who are essential managing the month-long international event that kicks off tomorrow.

If strikes (or terrorism) don’t spoil the party, South Africa could emerge from this summer with political capital and a surge in FDI. We call it One Of Six Surging Countries You Must Pay Attention To This Decade >

