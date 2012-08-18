South Africa's Deadly Platinum Mine Shooting Could Have A Big Impact

South Africa has been rocked by footage of police shooting dead dozens of striking workers at a Platinum. The video has brought back horrible memories for the country, and could have a wide impact.



Watch below to learn why.

Produced by Robert Libetti

Don’t Miss:

Apple TV Is Not Going To Be The Big Revolution Everyone Wants

Apple Is Ready To Take Over The Smaller Tablet Market Too

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.