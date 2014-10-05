South Africa Has Broken The All Blacks 22-Game Winning Streak, Beating The Kiwis 27-25

Victory for South Africa. Photo: David Rogers/ Getty

It’s been almost two years since the New Zealand All Blacks have lost a rugby union game.

But South Africa has put an end to the Kiwi’s pursuit to extend their reign to a 23-match winning streak, beating the All Blacks 27-25.

Pat Lambie’s awesome 55-metre penalty in the last 90 seconds of the game ended a five test, three-year drought for the Springboks against New Zealand.

The win saw the 64,000 fans at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on their feet.

Down 21-13 at half time the All Blacks managed to fight back with two late tries, and lead 25-24 with just seven minute remaining, but it was not enough.

The win has will have improved the Boks confidence against the Kiwi side, positioning them as a force to be reckoned with at the World Cup which is under a year away.

