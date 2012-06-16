A South African Scientist Is Training Olympic Archers By Strapping Lasers To Their Heads

Not Karen Hultzer

One South African archer is turning to laser science to gain an edge going into the Olympics in London.46-year-old Karen Hultzer has hired an unusual coach — a scientists named Johan Steryn.



Steryn works for the the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, and he is currently in the process of building a laser-pointer-like device that Hultzer will use in training.

The device will be strapped to Hultzer’s head.

It will be used to correct her posture while shooting — which should build muscle memory and improve accuracy in the long run.

No, Hultzer can’t use it during competition. But the idea is that the laser will totally prevent her from forming bad habits in training, and that should carry over once the Games begin.

Like most Olympic sports, archery isn’t lucrative enough for most athletes to make it their full time jobs. As a result, people from all different backgrounds and industries are involved in the sports.

But “lasers expert” is still a curious job description for an Olympic coach.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.