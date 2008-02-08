Viacom Not Buying Video Game Maker Take-Two

Non-deal of the day: Video game publisher Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), subject of frequent takeover rumours, isn’t getting purchased by Viacom, we’ve been told by multiple sources.

This is standard operating procedure for the company behind the “Grand Theft Auto” franchise; TTWO is often supposed to be on the block, but never actually trades hands. The most interesting thing here is the rumour’s continued legs, despite efforts to quash them.

As far as we can tell, the story first made the rounds yesterday. Seeking Alpha wrote a piece citing “chatter” about the deal, and TTWO briefly jumped 6%, then ended the day lower. Today the same story showed up at UK-based gaming trade Market For Home Computing & Video Games, but the stock didn’t move.

Reuters reporter Ken Li posted a story deflating the rumour on news service’s blog, citing “a source familiar with the matter” at 12:51pm. But that didn’t deflate the stock — instead, TTWO rose 12% between 1pm and 2pm. Then Ken wrote an official Reuters wire version of the same story, repeating the same information, at 2:01pm (note: the copy we’ve linked to is an updated version of the original wire story). That did the trick — TTWO ended the at $16, just 2.5% higher than it started.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.