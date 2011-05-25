Sources: The NFL Has Canceled The Annual Rookie Symposium

Photo: AP

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) —The NFL has canceled next month’s rookie symposium, the first league event called off because of the lockout.



A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league has not made an announcement, but that will come shortly.

The symposium, which was to begin June 26 in Canton, Ohio, instructs rookies in money management and life skills and allows them to meet current and former players.

Teams and their draftees have not been allowed to communicate since the NFL gained a stay in court upholding the lockout. The league’s appeal of an injunction lifting it will be heard in U.S. District Court beginning June 3.

“Obviously I’m disappointed because I think the symposium is a valuable learning and bonding experience,” player agent David Canter said. One of his clients, linebacker Doug Hogue, was drafted by Detroit.

“cancelling the symposium is part of the issue related to the inability of the owners to put forth a deal that can get done in time so we can get back to football and the business of football,” Canter said. “It’s all very upsetting and sad for all parties involved.”

Agent Ben Dogra, who along with partner Tom Condon represents five first-round draft choices this year, didn’t expect the symposium to take place.

“The truth is, how can you cancel an event that isn’t supposed to happen anyway since there is a lockout,” Dogra said. “The NFL is closed for business. Thus, to hold a rookie symposium wouldn’t make any logical sense.”

