Sources: Doc Rivers To Receive Multi-Year Extension From Boston

Photo: AP

BOSTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Boston Celtics and coach Doc Rivers are working on a deal that would keep him on their bench for multiple years.The deal is for “more than two or three years,” the person told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the details were still being worked out.



Celtics general manager Danny Ainge did not immediately return calls or emails seeking comment, though he did say on the radio Thursday that the sides were working on a long-term deal. Neither Rivers nor his agent, Lonnie Cooper, responded to messages seeking comment.

But Rivers told players after being eliminated from the playoffs on Wednesday night that he would return. And, the AP has learned, it’s not just for one last run at a title with the Big Three.

