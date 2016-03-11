Sources confirm Yale basketball captain was expelled in connection with a sexual misconduct accusation

After a month of rumours and innuendo about the dismissal of former Yale basketball captain Jack Montague, multiple sources now say that his expulsion resulted from a sexual misconduct accusation.

Business Insider spoke with a student with knowledge of the case who confirmed Montague was expelled for alleged sexual misconduct. The New York Times earlier reported the same, citing two people.

The Yale Daily News reported Thursday that a formal complaint had been filed against Montague with the University-Wide Committee on Sexual Misconduct in November 2015.

Tension on Yale’s New Haven, Connecticut campus seems to be inflamed due in part to the basketball team’s response to Montague’s expulsion.

When his fellow teammates wore t-shirts in support of him, posters appeared around campus telling the team to “stop supporting a rapist,” according to the Yale Daily News.

Still, there are few details about the specifics behind why Montague was expelled, in part because Yale is unable to speak about the case due to federal privacy laws for students.

“The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act prohibits educational institutions from releasing a student’s private academic records without the student’s prior written consent,” a spokesperson for Yale told Business Insider when asked about Montague.

Jim Montague, Jack’s father, said that soon his son’s story would be publicly known.

“We have been holding our tongue and waiting,” he told the Times, “and when we put our story out there, people are going to say, ‘Why was this boy expelled?'”

A student with close knowledge of the case who wished to remain anonymous said the alleged sexual misconduct occurred over a year ago.

On Wednesday, student groups held a “chalk-in” on campus to support victims of sexual assault and provide a safe place for students to gather.

“We felt that there’s a lot of anger and frustration and hurt on campus at the moment, and we wanted to be able to have some sort of an outlet for that,” United Against Sexual Assault at Yale co-director Helen Price told Business Insider.

