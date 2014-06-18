Buzzfeed Source Snorts At Report Of $US200 Million Raise, Calls It Crazy

A source familiar with the situation dismissed a report that Buzzfeed is raising $US200 million.

This person called the report a baseless “rumour,” saying the eye-popping figure was crazy.

A company spokesperson declined to comment on the funding rumours. Our assumption is that Buzzfeed may be exploring a round that is considerably smaller than $US200 million. Fundraises often coincide with buy-out offers, and Buzzfeed turned down an offer from Disney for $US500 million or more last year.

An earlier discussion with Ken Lerer, Chairman of Buzzfeed, didn’t rule out the possibility of Buzzfeed raising more money. “Maybe BuzzFeed will choose to go on and raise money. Maybe it will buy some stuff. Maybe it will eventually IPO,” Lerer said last month.

Buzzfeed is a digital publication run by Jonah Peretti that has raised more than $US46 million. It attracts 130 million unique visitors per month.

