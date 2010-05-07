iPad Developer Makes Thousands Because Apple Didn't Include An Alarm Clock App

Night Stand for the iPad

In just 30 days, a $0.99 alarm clock application for the iPad called Night Stand HD had 20,000 downloads, says Rohit Singal CEO of Sourcebits, the company behind the app.How did the app, which is the no. 6 paid app in the App Store, become a hit?



Most importantly, because Apple did not put an alarm clock app on the iPad.

Also, Rohit says there are few more reasons: “A.) Brilliant design with bug free coding, B.) Focus on one thing and one thing only, C.) Value for money.” Oh, and he cut the price from $2 to $1, which always gooses sales.

That 20,000 sales figure is decent on its own, but it becomes much more impressive when putting it in context. Rohit tells us he’s had sales of about $100,000 from iPhone apps so far this year, and just $5,000 from Android apps.

Sourcebits employs 200 developers with offices in Banglore and Atlanta, and designers around the world. Rohit says it’s profitable, and generated $3 million in revenue last year. He’s targeting $6 million to $8 million for this year. The iPhone platform represents 70% of sales.

Sourcebits makes a few apps for itself like Night Stand, but it also works with bigger companies like GE, NBC, Hersheys, and Coca-Cola.

When we were talking with Rohit, we asked about the relatively weak Android sales. Rohit blames it on Google’s lame Android Market, “Google does not provide web links that we can link to app — they have no web store. Google being a web company, this is unacceptable.”

Rohit also says fragmentation is a problem on Android, saying “It’s really absurd, we have to buy all latest Android phones, test on all of them, each phone manufacturer makes some customisations as well.” But a new SDK is coming that should help with that.

Sourcebits is a company that emphasises building apps for Apple products. The most demand for work is iPhone apps, but he says Android demand is increasing. (iPad redevelopment requests are growing too.)

Finally, Rohit says he’s looking for a full time online PR person for Sourcebits. If you’re looking for a job, look him up on the Sourcebits site.

