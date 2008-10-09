Yahoo Layoffs Coming Next Month

The layoffs/cutbacks that Yahoo won’t confirm? Those are coming mid-November, a reliable source familiar with the company informs us. No word on size, though people we talk to are insistent that the 3,500 number a tipster sent our way earlier this month is much, much too large. Also unclear: What a potential tie-up between AOL and Yahoo, reportedly being hashed out by Jerry Yang and Jeff Bewkes in New York right now, will affect the plans. As always, feel free to help us out with informed tips (not shy? pkafka AT alleyinsider DOT com; anonymous? click here).
