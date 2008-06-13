Yahoo's Other News: Mini-Hiring Freeze In July (YHOO)

So, Yahoos — you’re not getting sold to Redmond. Time to celebrate, right? Not exactly: In addition to announcing that it was done talking to Microsoft and that it had struck a deal with Google, Yahoo announced that it is pulling back on spending — at least briefly. Employees we’ve talked to say the company will implement a company-wide hiring freeze for the first three weeks of July.



That’s an about-face for the company, which has been boasting — literally, via radio ads in Silicon Valley — that it’s in hiring mode. And last month Sue Decker bragged about hiring 600 people in 2008. Anyone have more details? Let us know in comments below, send us an email to [email protected], or use our anonymous tip box.

