Source: Salesforce.com 'Trimming Fat' With Exec Firings, Q4 Looking Good (CRM)

Eric Krangel

Earlier this morning SAI reported three top executives departed Salesforce.com (CRM), and noted analysts were telling Reuters that could be a sign of trouble at the Software-as-a-Service vendor.

Not true, says a source we would classify as highly reliable. We hear:

Like any other high-growth company, sfdc developed a bunch of organizational fat.  Now is a good time to trim the fat. Cakebread, for example, joined as CFO. Then they hired another CFO but kept Cakebread around as a “Chief Strategy Officer” (not exactly the ideal role for a CFO).

They also had redundancy in sales management (Hanna). I also hear that Dave Oricco is out too (probably the other “unnamed” VP). He was in sales.

We hear they had a strong Q4.

We have a call in to Salesforce to confirm Oricco is indeed the “unnamed” VP.

Know more? Email Salesforce.com tips to [email protected].

