EXCLUSIVE: Paulson NOT In Talks To Merge CIT And Indymac, Source Says

Joun Paulson is in no talks whatsoever to orchestrate a merger between CIT and IndyMac, a source close to the situation tells us.



The NY Post reported this morning that the hedge fund manager was “tossing about a plan to save troubled lender CIT Group through a merger with IndyMac Federal Bank, according to people familiar with the situation.”

The source also said that as Indymac is a failed institution, it is controlled by the FDIC and as such, no talks can be going on without its approval. “It’s pure nonsense.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.