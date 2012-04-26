Source: Oracle Laid Off A Bunch Of People Yesterday

Oracle cut a bunch of jobs yesterday, says a former employee.



Oracle has not officially announced the layoff, so we can’t estimate the number of people affected.

Our source told us, “People were let go from all organisations within the hardware group, including public sector and commercial; field, inside and the BDCs [Business Development Consultants] in India.”

Oracle declined to comment.

We continue to get reports from employees that Oracle’s sales team is a dysfunctional mess.

Stay tuned for more.

Don’t miss: Oracle’s Cut-Throat Sales Culture Is Hurting Its Hardware Business

Are you an Oracle employee with a story to tell? Were you laid off? We want to hear about it. We are discreet. [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.