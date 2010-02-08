SOURCE: The NYT's Big David Paterson Bombshell Will Break Soon, Governor's Office Denies Resignation In Works*

Update 2: WPIX says a salacious story is coming Wednesday.



UPDATE: We spoke with a member of Governor Paterson’s communications team who denies that the governor is planning to resign. The official confirmed that a New York Times story is in the works but says it will not run Monday.

Gawker got an on-the-record comment from Paterson’s deputy communications director Marissa Shoenstein, who said: “There is absolutely zero truth to these rumours. The governor is not resigning.” She also denied that there’s anything particularly scandalous in the NYT story:

Reached by phone, Shorenstein also claimed that the story isn’t coming out tomorrow or “any time soon” and called it a “profile” that’s going to be running in the Metro section of the New York Times. She says more than one Times writers will be bylined on the piece and that her office has been in contact with them and the governor is cooperating with the piece. Finally, when asked whether or not anything that’s going to be written in the forthcoming Times piece on Gov. Paterson could be described as scandalous, a “bombshell,” or anything that might find itself in the public’s general interest,” Shorenstein gave a flat-out denial: “No.”

Original post: This past week, a rumour emerged that the New York Times is working on a huge bombshell with plans to “Spitzerize” New York governor David Paterson.

Several media outlets have reported on these rumours.

Elizabeth Benjamin at The Daily News describes the report as “much worse” than the governor’s previous admission of an affair with a state employee, though she declines to name NYT by name.

We’ve now heard from a single source familiar with the goings on at the Governor’s office that the story will likely drop on Monday, and that the governor’s resignation will follow.

We’ve not yet confirmed the timing of the article or the governor’s future plans.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.