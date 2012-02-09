Source: I Interviewed For A Big Job At Twitter, And They Didn't Seem To Have A Plan

Over a beer the other night, an executive at a top tech firm told us he or she had interviewed for a big job at Twitter sometime last year.



This candidate met with CEO Dick Costolo and CFO Ali Rowghani, and kept waiting for them to explain Twitter’s “big secret plan.” It never happened.

That’s unfortunate, becase Twitter needs one.

Its revenues are paltry (<$200mm/year), and according to this chart, nobody spends much time on Twitter.com at all:

