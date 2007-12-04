Source Denies News - LinkedIn in Takeover Talks (NWS)

Reuters:

News Corp is not holding takeover discussions with LinkedIn, a fast-growing social network for professionals, according to a source familiar with the matter. The source shot down rumours from the United Kingdom that the two were discussing a deal worth about $1 billion.

Ah, yes, but look how the denial is worded: Perhaps it just means that News Corp execs are not, at this very moment, sitting in a room with LinkedIn execs. (Perhaps they’re on a coffee break? And who is this source, anyway?). Reuters then goes on to note that News Corp Peter Levinsohn is still negotiating through the press, announcing that News Corp is going to build LinkedIn functionality itself. And we still have received no good explaination for why LinkedIn CEO Dan Nye suddenly, mysteriously canceled his meeting with us this afternoon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.