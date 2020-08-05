A store entirely devoted to Sour Patch Kids is opening in NYC

Sour Patch Kids Brand A store completely devoted to Sour Patch Kids candy and treats is opening in New York City.

The first official Sour Patch Kids Store is opening in NYC on August 6 to celebrate the candy’s 35th anniversary.

A spokesperson told Insider that the store will feature a create-your-own candy mix station and a Sweets Bar with a variety of new treats.

The menu includes ice cream sandwiches and cones topped with different varieties of Sour Patch Kids, along with cotton candy, waffles, and raspberry chocolate cups.

There’s also a Sour Patch Kids milkshake that comes with an entire slice of rainbow cake.

Have you ever dreamed of walking into a candy store and finding it filled to the brim with Sour Patch Kids?

Well, that sugar-drenched fantasy has become a reality in New York City, where the first official Sour Patch Kids Store is opening to celebrate the candy’s 35th anniversary.

The permanent Manhattan store – located at 665 Broadway in Greenwich Village – will open to the public on August 6.

Sour Patch Kids Brand A rendering of the new Sour Patch Kids store in New York City.

A spokesperson told Insider that the store will include a create-your-own candy mix station, “Instagram-worthy photo opportunities,” and a Sweets Bar with a variety of new treats.

The menu includes a Sour Sandwich, made with Sour Patch Kids ice cream sandwiched between two Sour Patch Kids sugar cookies that have been dipped in red-coloured chocolate and rolled in Sour Patch Kids Bitz.

Sour Patch Kids Brand The Sour Sandwich features Sour Patch Kids ice cream between two Sour Patch Kids sugar cookies.

You can also get Sour Patch Kids ice cream on top of a waffle floating on a cloud of sour cotton candy.

The dish, dubbed Waffle-licious, is topped with Sour Patch Kids Bitz, Sour Patch-flavored drizzle, Sour Patch Kids Bark, mini raspberry chocolate cups, and whipped cream.

Sour Patch Kids Brand The full menu at the Sour Patch Kids Store in NYC.

The Swirl might be more your flavour if you’re hoping for something a touch more simple. It’s made with a chocolate-dipped waffle cone filled with Sour Patch Redberry Soft Serve Swirl and topped with Sour Patch Kids Bitz and Bark.

Sour Patch Kids Brand The Swirl is made with a chocolate-dipped waffle cone filled with Sour Patch Redberry Soft Serve Swirl.

And that’s just the ice cream portion of the menu.

Sour Patch Kids Brand You can get your ice cream topped with sour cotton candy.

Who You Calling “Cookie”? is made with a sweet sugar cookie with Sour Patch Kids pieces baked inside, while the Krispy Kids is a chewy marshmallow treat dipped in red-coloured chocolate and “loaded with Sour Patch Kids Bitz inside and out,” according to the store’s menu description.

There’s also cotton candy with Sour Patch Kids Bitz hidden inside – appropriately named Kids On A Cloud – and a Sour Patch Kids cookie dough made by DŌ, the popular NYC shop known for its edible cookie dough creations.

Sour Patch Kids Brand A few of the menu items at the Sour Patch Kids Store.

If you’d rather drink your candy instead of eat it, there’s also a smoothie and a milkshake – which comes topped with a slice of rainbow cake.

Sour Patch Kids Brand There’s also a smoothie on the menu.

Desserts will currently only be available to-go due to the ongoing pandemic, and the store’s capacity will be limited to 50% to ensure there’s enough space for social distancing.

A spokesperson told Insider that face coverings will be mandatory at all times and disposable gloves will be provided and required for the candy mix station.

Sour Patch Kids Brand You can get a milkshake topped with rainbow cake.

Can’t make it to New York? Try squeezing lime juice over grapes for a quick and easy snack that almost tastes just like Sour Patch Kids.

