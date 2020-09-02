A 21-year-old entrepreneur is making sour cheese from volcanic mineral water

Fernando Teixeira and Izabela Cardoso for Business Insider Today‘Sour water’ cheese made at Queijaria Furnense on the Azores islands.
- A 21-year-old woman from Portugal makes a unique “sour water” cheese using mineral water drawn from volcanic springs.
- The Queijaria Furnense factory in the Azores islands makes about 500 wheels of the volcanic cheese each day.
- Hot springs filled with iron-rich water are landmarks across the Azores.
