A 21-year-old entrepreneur is making sour cheese from volcanic mineral water

Fernando Teixeira, Izabela Cardoso, Meg Teckman-Fullard
Fernando Teixeira and Izabela Cardoso for Business Insider Today‘Sour water’ cheese made at Queijaria Furnense on the Azores islands.
  • A 21-year-old woman from Portugal makes a unique “sour water” cheese using mineral water drawn from volcanic springs.
  • The Queijaria Furnense factory in the Azores islands makes about 500 wheels of the volcanic cheese each day.
  • Hot springs filled with iron-rich water are landmarks across the Azores.
  • View more episodes of Business Insider Today on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.