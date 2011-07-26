Tumblr Power User Anthony De Rosa Takes A Break Because The Site Is "Terribly Unstable"*

This isn’t good PR for Tumblr: superuser Anthony De Rosa is quitting taking a break from Tumblr.

The Reuters social media expert who runs the popular Soup Soup blog announced that he’s giving up the service because it is “terribly unstable.” (He did say that he will return if and when Tumblr figures out the problems.)

His note:

Tumblr has become terribly unstable. My theme just changed format for no reason whatsoever, my posts are showing up multiple times, posts are getting lost after I send them.

I can’t deal with trying to hack together fixes for this. I can’t spend time putting together posts only for them to be lost, wasting the time and effort to do it.

I’m not paid by Tumblr to maintain this blog, I can’t continue to spend time trying to scotch tape it together.

When the service gets their shit together, I will post again regularly but I don’t have time to babysit and fix things that I shouldn’t need to fix.

In the meantime, follow me at Reuters.com (Oslo liveblog) and on my Twitter.

Sorry folks, I hope to be back here again soon.

