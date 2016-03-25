I tried the $65 per day soup diet that's all the rage among the wealthy and elite --  here's the verdict

Hollis Johnson

It's a no brainer: soup, when hot, is good. Juice is just ok.

And quite frankly, there were some things about my semi-cleanse that worked. I was extremely conscious about what I was eating, I didn't snack mindlessly during the cleanse, and I savoured anything I enjoyed. I was conscientious of my cravings, and the first half of the day was arguably delicious. And after the lunch soup, I was pretty content and satiated. I can confidently say that souping in the morning and eating regular food for dinner is doable.

That's the important thing about souping that does separate it from juicing -- and perhaps does make it the new juicing after all -- is that Chaszar says it isn't so much about cleansing as it is about being more mindful about what you eat. (Hence why there are no 'real rules' and why Chaszar doesn't wholly advocate souping all the time.) But in no way did it help me achieve nirvana.

On a personal level, I like vegetables and I aspire to make healthier choices everyday in my life, so I could see myself wanting to incorporate a healthy soup with regularity into my life -- or who knows, maybe even firing up a crockpot (provided I purchase one first). Could I sustainably live a fancy soup life? No, because I operate on a journalist's salary.

That said, choosing to soup cleanse is a challenge; it's a how-far-can-you-go testament to showing how truly committed you are to your 'wellness'. It's a way for fitness zealots to show off on Instagram and let people know how little they're eating.

Another great way to commit to your wellness is to...eat well. Or more specifically: chew.