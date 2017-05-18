Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell dead at 52

Getty The singer Chris Cornell.

Chris Cornell, the frontman of the legendary grunge band Soundgarden, died Wednesday night in Detroit at 52.

A representative for Cornell confirmed the death to the Associated Press, calling it “sudden and unexpected” and saying Cornell’s wife and family were shocked. The news agency later reported on Thursday that a medical examiner ruled that the death was a suicide by hanging.

Cornell was reportedly found in a room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel after the singer’s wife called a family friend and asked him to check on Cornell. The friend, according to the police, forced open a hotel-room door and found Cornell on the bathroom floor.

A police representative previously said that while the police couldn’t release details, there were “basic things observed at the scene” that led them to think it may be a suicide.

Cornell was on tour and performed with Soundgarden in Detroit on Wednesday night.

Cornell’s singular voice helped propel Soundgarden, formed in Seattle in 1984, to fame. The band helped popularise grunge in the 1990s, alongside other bands like Pearl Jam and Nirvana. Later, Cornell also became the lead singer for the band Audioslave.

Note: This post has been updated with information about Cornell’s cause of death.

