Music streaming startup SoundCloud has taken over Pinterest’s office in Berlin.

SoundCloud, which employs around 400 people in total, owned the office space that Pinterest was using in the 16,000 square metre Factory Berlin startup hub and needed it to expand into, according to multiple sources.

Pinterest, which used to have around 10-20 people based out of Factory, has moved its Berlin team into a nearby WeWork space and is continuing to hire in the city.

SoundCloud, a local hero in Berlin, now occupies at least three floors of Factory. Uber also has a team of people in a separate building on the Factory site, although it’s not entirely clear what they’re working on.

SoundCloud has raised over $US190 million (£154 million) in funding and now has staff in Berlin, New York, San Francisco, and London. It was considering a $US1 billion (£820 million) sale, according to a Bloomberg report last July. However, a report from Recode published earlier this month suggested that SoundCloud was considering offers in excess of $US250 million (£200 million).

Twitter also used to have a team based out of Factory but they moved out last November as the company scaled back its operations in Germany. Twitter’s old office is currently being converted into a space for the hundreds of entrepreneurs that have signed up as members of the Factory community.

SoundCloud did not immediately respond to Business Insider and Pinterest declined to comment.

