SoundCloud has finally launched its subscription service

SoundCloud has revealed details of its new subscription music streaming service, named SoundCloud Go.

The Verge reports that the release notes for the new update to SoundCloud’s iOS app includes information on SoundCloud Go. It’s a music streaming service that’s similar to Apple Music and Spotify, and if you buy a subscription through the app it’s going to cost $12.99 (£9.09) per month.

But the US version of SoundCloud’s website includes more information. The standard pricing strategy will be $9.99 (£6.99) per month, in line with Apple Music and Spotify. That price will likely be £9.99 per month in the UK.

SoundCloud has made it clear for months that it planned to launch a paid subscription service. It’s gradually moved from a place for DJs and indie musicians to post songs and unlicensed remixes to an environment that’s more like other streaming services.

The company has finally signed deals with major music labels that will allow it to stream their music. It reached a deal with Sony earlier in March, which was the final hurdle before it could launch its streaming service.

