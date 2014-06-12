You Will Want To Live In SoundCloud's Stunning Berlin Offices

SoundCloud has opened gorgeous new offices overlooking the Berlin Wall Memorial.
SoundCloud is a music company that provides a platform for users to upload and stream audio files. As of October 2013, the Berlin-based company had 250 million users, and it’s been valued at $US700 million.
Last month, Twitter was in talks to buy the company, though a deal was never reached.
SoundCloud’s new Berlin headquarters are spacious and modern, with concrete floors that give it an urban, industrial feel.
Just like any other startup office, there are plenty of perks, too, including a library, yoga room, garden, and wood-burning fireplace.
SoundCloud's new offices take up 2,910 square feet of space in a campus called Factory. The building is at the heart of Berlin's growing tech scene and has a view of the Berlin Wall Memorial. Mozilla, Zendesk, and MyFitnessPal all have office space there.
Inside, there's lots of concrete and distressed wood, and you'll notice a SoundCloud logo just above the reception desk when you enter.
The space will accommodate approximately 200 employees in product, engineering, design, community, finance, legal, and HR.
SoundCloud is a global company. More than 30 different nationalities will be represented in the 200 employees working in this space.
They will have plenty of space to relax, too. According to Community Manager David Noel, this fireplace area has been designated as a tech-free zone, where workers can have 'the kinds of fireside conversations that aren't always possible at your desk.'
There's also plenty of sound equipment around the office. 'As an audio company, we have naturally focused on making sound a key part of our working environment, with top AV equipment and a dedicated recording studio to ensure our new home sounds as good as it looks,' Noel said to Business Insider.
The designers took care to be eco-friendly. The couch cushions are made from sustainable hemp and coconut.
There's space to have some fun as well. SoundCloud plans to make their offices available to the Berlin tech community for hackathons, talks, or meet-ups.
The office design never strays far from the company's musical roots. This vinyl sculpture is a waveform representation of the song 'I Will Never Change,' by British musician Benga. The sculpture was created by a U.K.-based creative team called Us.
They can eat lunch here, but the company encourages its employees to get out and explore the local area, according to Noel.
