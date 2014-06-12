You Will Want To Live In SoundCloud's Stunning Berlin Offices

Courtesy of Soundcloud Acoustics were a major concern for this music company.

SoundCloud has opened gorgeous new offices overlooking the Berlin Wall Memorial.

SoundCloud is a music company that provides a platform for users to upload and stream audio files. As of October 2013, the Berlin-based company had 250 million users, and it’s been valued at $US700 million.

Last month, Twitter was in talks to buy the company, though a deal was never reached.

SoundCloud’s new Berlin headquarters are spacious and modern, with concrete floors that give it an urban, industrial feel.

Just like any other startup office, there are plenty of perks, too, including a library, yoga room, garden, and wood-burning fireplace.

