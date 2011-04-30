Soundcloud And Tumblr

I’m very excited this morning. I got to do something that I’ve wanted to do most every day for the past few years. I posted my song of the day from Soundcloud to Tumblr.



For those that don’t know, I post a song every day to Tumblr. It shows up on my tumblog and is the first song on my internet radio stream, fredwilson.fm.

I spend hours every day streaming music on the web and mobile and when I discover something great, I add it to the list of songs to post to Tumblr. Many times, I discover the music on SoundCloud. But getting the song from SoundCloud to Tumblr has hard and at times impossible. Many tracks on SoundCloud don’t allow download of the mp3. And so I’ve had to go out on the web and find the mp3 somewhere else. And there are times when it is not on the web in mp3 form. It’s a time consuming and often futile exercise.

Sometime in the past day or two, Tumblr added the ability to enter a soundcloud URL into the audio posting flow. I discovered it this morning. And almost jumped out of my chair with joy.

I hope that SoundCloud adds a share to Tumblr link in their UI soon. That will make it even easier.

But what we’ve got now is great and I’m very very happy about it.

Here are some other tumbloggers who are using the SoundCloud/Tumblr integration this morning:

Kirk Love with Santogold and The Beastie Boys

Andy Weissman with Vetiver

Enjoy.

