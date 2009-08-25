Sound Off On Ben Bernanke

Update: That went basically exaclty as expected. The President praised Bernanke for his crisis handling, then Bernanke thanked the President for showing confidence in him. 5 minutes later, they were done.



Original post: President Obama will officially announce the re-appointment of Ben Bernanke at 9:00 AM. We’ll be watching and monitoring for anything notable — expect Obama to praise his work during the crisis last year and the early part of this one.

Use the comments as an open thread to share your thoughts.

