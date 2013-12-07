NBC Crushed It With Its Live 'Sound Of Music' Broadcast

Say what you will about a “Sound of Music” remake, but Carrie Underwood’s performance in NBC’s live broadcast of the musical was a

HUGE ratings winner for the network.

18.5 million viewers tuned in to watch Underwood in “The Sound of Music Live.”

The special gave NBC its best (non-sports) Thursday night since 16.2 million tuned in for the “ER” finale April 2, 2009.

It was also the network’s most-watched Thursday since 25.4 million watched the “Frasier” finale in 2004.

“The Sound of Music” was up against CBS’ ratings winner “The Big Bang Theory” in the 8 p.m. slot and ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” at 9 p.m.

Surprisingly, those two shows (maybe as a result) had some of the lowest of their seasons.

15.3 million tuned in for the “The Big Bang Theory” at 8 p.m. while 7.5 million watched “Grey’s Anatomy” on ABC an hour later.

It was the first time NBC aired a live musical in 50 years.

