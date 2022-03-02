14 things you probably didn’t know about ‘The Sound of Music’

The story is largely historically inaccurate.

“The Sound of Music” centers on the von Trapps, a real Austrian family.

The Broadway musical — which later inspired the 1965 film — was based on the memoir “The Story of the Trapp Family Singers” by Maria von Trapp (née Kutschera). But the plot didn’t always stay true to the source material.

For example, there were 10 von Trapp children not seven, Maria came as a tutor for one of the children not as a governess for all of them, and Maria and Captain von Trapp were married 11 years before the family left Austria.

Perhaps the largest historical inaccuracy was the climactic ending of the film, where the family escapes to Switzerland over the Alps as the Nazis invade Austria.

According to History.com, the real family pretended they were going on vacation in Italy (by train) the day before the Austrian borders were closed. Once they arrived, they set up a plan to travel to the US.