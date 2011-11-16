Sound Classier By Replacing The Word 'Awesome' With These Alternatives

1. Divine — We love the subtle reference to “Golden Girls” here. It’s just the right mix of smart and a little snotty — and perfect for describing that awes- er, DIVINE vintage handbag you found at the flea market last weekend.



2. Sublime — According to Webster’s, this term refers to a greatness beyond all possibility of calculation, measurement or imitation. Sound like the agave-sweetened mint chocolate chip ice cream sundae you just devoured? Then this word’s for you.

3. Lovely — There’s something very Holly Golightly about tossing this adjective around. Can also be used sarcastically to great effect: “How was your date with that guy your mum set you up with?” / “It was…lovely.”

4. Brilliant — As ambassadors for smart, sassy ladies everywhere, this is one of our faves. Not only does it honour intellect and cleverness, but it’s also borrowed (lovingly) from our friends across the pond!

5. Splendid — How else would you describe a Sunday afternoon spent languishing at brunch and then boutique shopping with one of your besties? For those oh-so-perfect life moments, nothing other than this regal word will do.

