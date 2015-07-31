SoulCycle says its future could be in customers' homes

The cult fitness brand SoulCycle is looking for ways to expand its business beyond the studio.

The company, which revealed Thursday that it’s going public, might start making classes available to customers in their homes, SoulCycle said in a filing with the SEC.

“We believe we can continue to extend and monetise the SoulCycle brand beyond the walls of

our studios primarily in the areas of retail and digital content,” the filing reads. “We believe a clear opportunity exists to expand our digital platform with content created or curated by our world-renowned instructor talent. Additionally, we believe there is also an opportunity to expand SoulCycle class content to an ‘at-home’ audience.”

SoulCycle already sells an at-home bike, according to its website. The price of the equipment isn’t listed online.

According to the filing, the company earned $US112 million in revenues in 2014. SoulCycle has 38 studios in seven cities and plans to expand to 250 studios over the next couple years.

