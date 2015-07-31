SoulCycle is going public.
The New-York based fitness company filed documents with the SEC on Thursday.
According to the filing, the company earned $US112 million in revenues in 2014. Here’s how the company has grown over the past few years from the documents.
And here’s a bigger overview of its financials:
Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Bank of America Merril Lynch are among the underwriters.
