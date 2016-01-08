SoulCycle just took a huge step away from its elite reputation

SoulCycle has a reputation. It’s elite, and it’s expensive.

But, the company has partnered with a budget-minded company, in a possible attempt to appeal to more consumers.

Well + Good reports that SoulCycle has teamed up with Target to offer free pop up classes across ten cities in the United States.

Well + Good also notes that Target will also be creating a capsule collection, complete with SoulCycle’s signature logo emblazoned across the apparel.

Normally, SoulCycle apparel costs Soul acolytes more than a pretty penny, but the clothing at Target — which, Well+Good says will include a tank top, a hoodie, sweatpants, and a t-shirt — will range from $29 to $49.

Like SoulCycle’s regular classes, you’ve got to sign-up. Given that popular classes are already difficult to sign up for, expect this to be no different. According to SoulCycle’s website, sign-ups go live the Friday at 3 PM before, much like SoulCycle’s infamous Monday 12 PM signups.

SoulCycle believes that its goals are the same as Target’s.

“SoulCycle embodies the inspirational and active lifestyle that Target is celebrating as part of its focus on wellness,” founders Julie Rice and Elizabeth Cutler told Well+Good “We’re thrilled to be working with Target to bring SoulCycle to more people and help them find joy in movement to kick off the New Year.”

The question, of course, is if diehard SoulCycle fans will fill up the classes first.

Target expects the demand to be high between both SoulCycle devotees and newbies.

“We expect to see a lot of excitement throughout the 10-city tour from both fans and newcomers to the SoulCycle brand,” Target’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Jeff Jones, said to Well + Good. “If we can give our guests a uniquely Target way to experience this popular workout regimen and help them go into the new year feeling energised, we will have met our goals.”

SoulCycle, which filed to go public this past summer, has maintained its level of exclusivity by opting to be selective about its promotions and partners; it famously does not participate in ClassPass, a hot startup that despite its flaws, gives fitness enthusiasts the opportunity to try out multiple fitness studios for a flat fee.

Business Insider has reached out to both SoulCycle and Target, and we will updated when we hear back.

