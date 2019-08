SoulCycle is a much-hyped boutique fitness chain. But there might be some issues with the brand that could effect its longevity.

We reached out to Soulcycle for comment but they have not responded at this time.

Produced by Joe Avella



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.