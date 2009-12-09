Sotomayor Issues First Opinion, A Unanimous One On Attorney-Client Privilege

History was made at the Supreme Court in two ways today.



First, Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued her first opinion, and it was a unanimous one. The case was Mohawk Industries v. Carpenter and it involved when a lower court’s decision on attorney-client privilege could be appealed.

The Court affirmed the lower court’s decision, saying disclosure orders relating to attorney-client privilege are not immediately appealable. SCOTUSblog reported the decision here.

Three other opinions were released as well, but not the political speech/campaign finance case some, including Jess Bravin of The Wall Street Journal, thought might come today.

Second, the Justices were a little tardy in issuing their first opinions. Chief Justice John Roberts & Co. tied with two other terms in the post-war era for the longest time without an opinion issued, the ABA Journal reported.

