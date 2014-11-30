HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Financier With A Pirate Fetish Is Auctioning Off His Insane Caribbean Mansion

Megan Willett
Virgin Islands Villa WhydahSotheby’s International RealtyQuite the retreat.

Financier Tom Hudson, founder of investment firm Pirate Capital, is auctioning off his pirate-themed villa on the island of St. Thomas.

Previously on sale for $US35 million back in 2012, the island couldn’t find a buyer so it will now be auctioned off to the highest bidder, starting at the low, low price of $US6 million.

“The owner has selected the luxury auction process because he is ready to start another real estate project, and wants to first know this property is off his books,” Platinum Luxury Auctions President Trayor Lesnock told Business Insider. “The date-certainty provided by the auction was very attractive to him in this regard, as opposed to continuing the traditional listing process, which can be quite lengthy for higher-priced island properties.”

Known as Villa Whydah, it’s been described by Hudson as “the retirement home of a pirate who surrounds himself with the bounty of his exploits with his wife at his side.”

Named after a pirate ship that sank in 1717, Whydah sits on the western tip of St. Thomas with views of Botany Bay, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Caribbean Sea. Not only does the 19,000-square-foot home have helipad access, two guest homes, and a caretaker house, but it’s fully-outfitted with every bell and whistle someone could dream up.

It comes with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a custom-tiled pool and spa. The mansion is also outfitted with top-notch security and a Crestron System that allows you to control every aspect of the home’s electronics, lighting, and temperature from anywhere in the world on your smart phone.

According to the Wall Street Journal, it cost Hudson almost $US20 million to renovate the compound.

Lee Steiner at Sotheby’s International Realty will be sharing the sale with auction house Platinum Luxury Auctions.

This is Villa Whydah in Charlotte Amalie, the capital of the Virgin Islands.

It's located on the western tip of St. Thomas, and has incredible views of Botany Bay.

It's a part of a 397-acre gated community known as The Preserve.

The home has 270-degree views of the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and surrounding bays.

It has a large outdoor pool, spa, and hot tub.

The pool looks equally gorgeous during the day.

Villa Whydah got its name from one of the most successful pirate ships that ever sailed before sinking in April of 1717.

Inside, the interior follows through on the pirate-chic theme.

This is the full outdoor kitchen, one of two kitchens in the home.

And here's the large formal kitchen, with bar seating and up-to-date kitchen appliances.

A glimpse of one of eight elegant bathrooms -- check out that bathtub!

The large dining room can easily fit 10 guests and has gorgeous views of the property.

The 15,000-square-foot main mansion has a total of six bedrooms. This one even has a pirate chest.

There's a game room with card table, piano, and even more views of the ocean.

Another of the bedrooms is outfitted with antique-inspired furniture and a gabled ceiling.

The children's room is upstairs, and was inspired by ship lodging. Note the portholes.

This guest room has French doors that open up onto the veranda.

Including two guest cottages and all of the terraces, the home has roughly 4,000-square-feet of outdoor living area alone.

There's also a caretaker house for maintaining the ample ocean-front property.

This observation deck looks like something you'd find in a castle, not a residential house.

The landscaping on the property is incredibly pristine.

One last look at the ocean-front dream home.

