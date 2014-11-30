HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Financier With A Pirate Fetish Is Auctioning Off His Insane Caribbean Mansion

Financier Tom Hudson, founder of investment firm Pirate Capital, is auctioning off his pirate-themed villa on the island of St. Thomas.

Previously on sale for $US35 million back in 2012, the island couldn’t find a buyer so it will now be auctioned off to the highest bidder, starting at the low, low price of $US6 million.

“The owner has selected the luxury auction process because he is ready to start another real estate project, and wants to first know this property is off his books,” Platinum Luxury Auctions President Trayor Lesnock told Business Insider. “The date-certainty provided by the auction was very attractive to him in this regard, as opposed to continuing the traditional listing process, which can be quite lengthy for higher-priced island properties.”

Known as Villa Whydah, it’s been described by Hudson as “the retirement home of a pirate who surrounds himself with the bounty of his exploits with his wife at his side.”

Named after a pirate ship that sank in 1717, Whydah sits on the western tip of St. Thomas with views of Botany Bay, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Caribbean Sea. Not only does the 19,000-square-foot home have helipad access, two guest homes, and a caretaker house, but it’s fully-outfitted with every bell and whistle someone could dream up.

It comes with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a custom-tiled pool and spa. The mansion is also outfitted with top-notch security and a Crestron System that allows you to control every aspect of the home’s electronics, lighting, and temperature from anywhere in the world on your smart phone.

According to the Wall Street Journal, it cost Hudson almost $US20 million to renovate the compound.

Lee Steiner at Sotheby’s International Realty will be sharing the sale with auction house Platinum Luxury Auctions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.