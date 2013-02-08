HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Guy With A Pirate Fetish Is Selling His Insane Caribbean Mansion For $35 Million

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

An anonymous and very wealthy homeowner with an apparent pirate obsession is selling his pirate-themed villa on the island of St. Thomas for a grand $35 million.Called Villa Whydah, it’s ben described by its owner as “the retirement home of a pirate who surrounds himself with the bounty of his exploits with his wife at his side.”



Named after a pirate ship that sank in 1717, Whydah sits on the western tip of St. Thomas with views of Botany Bay, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Caribbean Sea. Not only does the 19,000-square-foot home have helipad access, two guest homes, and a caretaker house, but it’s fully-outfitted with every bell and whistle someone could dream up.

It comes with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a custom-tiled pool and spa. The mansion is also outfitted with top-notch security and a Crestron System that allows you to control every aspect of the home’s electronics, lighting, and temperature from anywhere in the world on your smart phone.

Essentially, it’s the perfect place to store your treasure. Lee Steiner at Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

