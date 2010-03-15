Shhh... Don't Look Now, But Sotheby's Is Back To Pre-Lehman Levels

Sotheby’s (BID) — the auction house whose stock is infamous for timing major market peaks and troughs — is back up. In fact, it’s now above its pre-Lehman levels! The threshold was crossed during this recent up-spurt.



Photo: StockCharts.com

If you’re unfamiliar with Sotheby’s and its connection to bubbles, this nice multi-year chart is a nice introduction.

Photo: Yahoo! Finance

As you can see, we’ve still got a long way to go before pre-Bear levels.

