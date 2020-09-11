Sotheby's is set to auction off one of the rarest diamonds in the world this fall

Dominic-Madori Davis
  • Sotheby’s is set to auction off a rare D Colour 102.39-carat flawless oval diamond this fall.
  • Per Sotheby’s, it will be the second-largest oval diamond ever to be auctioned.
  • It is completely flawless, both internally and externally, and is one of the most chemically pure diamonds in the world. It’s a Type IIa diamond, a category in which only 2% of all gem diamonds fall.
  • Only seven diamonds over 100 carats have previously been sold at auction – five of which were sold by Sotheby’s.
  • In 2013, Sotheby’s Hong Kong auctioned a 118.28-carat oval diamond that sold for $US30.8 million. In 2015, Sotheby’s New York auctioned a 100.20-carat emerald-cut step-cut diamond for $US22.1 million.
  • This latest D Colour oval diamond is set to be offered without reserve, meaning whoever bids the most on it will win.
  • Bidding will open online on September 15.
