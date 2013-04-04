Looking For Better Things To Do? Ditch The Yelp App And Use Sosh Instead

There’s a new app available for New Yorkers that wants to help city dwellers discover more personalised social activities.



Meet Sosh.

Sosh is all about curation and it believes in the ideal, less is more.

The app has already gained a lot of momentum in San Francisco and is launching in New York City today. Sosh will extend its reach to Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, and Seattle in the near future.

Click here to jump straight to a tour of Sosh >

Sosh is the product of astrophysicist Rishi Mandal who is also a former NASA employee and ex-Googler.

“Sosh understands how humans work, it focuses on beautiful photos and really good, short informative descriptions,” Mandal said in an interview.

In San Francisco Sosh already has great response, in fact, “1 in 8 adults in San Francisco are Sosh members,” Mandal said.

Mandal describes Sosh as a personal concierge that “really gets to know you and goes well beyond just your interests.”

Behind the scenes, Mandal and his team have built an impressive algorithm that trims away the fat from the most credible reviews and articles written about a event or place. It’s then curated by a human editor who will sometimes write an article of his specifically tailored for the app.

“Sosh stands out because it gets very specific, its not just a list of venues and dishes,” Mandal says.

Sosh is available for free on iPhone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.