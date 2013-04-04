Looking For Better Things To Do? Ditch The Yelp App And Use Sosh Instead

There’s a new app available for New Yorkers that wants to help city dwellers discover more personalised social activities.
Meet Sosh.
Sosh is all about curation and it believes in the ideal, less is more.
The app has already gained a lot of momentum in San Francisco and is launching in New York City today. Sosh will extend its reach to Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, and Seattle in the near future.
Sosh is the product of astrophysicist Rishi Mandal who is also a former NASA employee and ex-Googler.
“Sosh understands how humans work, it focuses on beautiful photos and really good, short informative descriptions,” Mandal said in an interview.
In San Francisco Sosh already has great response, in fact, “1 in 8 adults in San Francisco are Sosh members,” Mandal said.
Mandal describes Sosh as a personal concierge that “really gets to know you and goes well beyond just your interests.”
Behind the scenes, Mandal and his team have built an impressive algorithm that trims away the fat from the most credible reviews and articles written about a event or place. It’s then curated by a human editor who will sometimes write an article of his specifically tailored for the app.
“Sosh stands out because it gets very specific, its not just a list of venues and dishes,” Mandal says.
Sosh is available for free on iPhone.
Sosh's mission isn't to bug you with daily deals or emails; it just wants to show you the best places around in your city.
Sosh wants you to sign in with your Facebook profile so it can get to know you a little better. But don't worry: it promises to protect your privacy.
Sosh is only available in SF and NYC but it has plans to expand to Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, and Seattle soon.
Once you sign in you can see which of your friends are already using the app and create a simple account.
Sosh asks you to choose a few of your favourite neighborhoods in a particular city. But it will also suggest some places or events outside of your comfort zone.
And of course it needs to use your location to show you all the cool spots around you. Tap OK to accept that.
Sosh's profile pages are pretty simple. You can easily view your bookmarks, people you follow, and your followers.
It's easy to check out things nearby, but that's not what its all about. Sosh specially curates all of the recommendations it gives to users.
