Woman rescued after 3 days in the Australian bush thanks to an SOS message she scratched in the sand

Deborah Pilgrim, 55, was found alive, three days after disappearing into the Australian bush.

Pilgrim took a walk Sunday morning while camping with friends on a rural property near the town of Sedan, in southern Australia, and got lost.

She was found late Tuesday night after scrawling an SOS message outside a property that had surveillance cameras set up on it.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A 55-year-old survived three days lost in the Australian bush thanks to a retired police chief, who checked the feed from his rural property’s surveillance cameras and noticed her SOS message scrawled out in the sand.

Deborah Pilgrim got lost after taking a walk Sunday morning near the rural property in southern Australian where she was camping with friends.

She told ABC Australia that she noticed she was lost after about two hours. For the next nearly three days, she wandered the area, looking for someone to help her.

7 News Deborah Pilgrim got lost after taking a walk alone while camping with friends in southern Australia on Sunday. She was found late Tuesday.

“I walked through the daytime and then slept at night, found little shanty places – properties – that people weren’t living in,” she told 7 News.”Each place I went to I hung around there and left signs, calling cards, waved to cameras, wrote in the dirt, in the trees, in case anyone was looking. I didn’t think anyone would be.”

A good portion of that time was spent under a tree, suffering from a fever after drinking dirty water, according to ABC.

Pilgrim finally came across retired police chief Neil Marriott’s property, which had surveillance cameras set up outside. So she wrote SOS in front of them. She also found a tank with clean water at the site, as well as one can of soup.



Read more:

A Kentucky mum who had volunteered to help find missing people has disappeared



Luckily for her, Marriott had heard the news reports about the missing woman, so he called up his son to check the surveillance footage Tuesday afternoon, according to ABC. They noticed the SOS message and called police.

When police first showed up at the house, they couldn’t find Pilgrim, but did find a hoodie she seemed to have left behind. She was located not long after, a little more than a half-mile from the house.

Pilgrim expressed her gratitude to Marriott in an interview with ABC after her rescue.

“It was your smarts and your water that kept me alive and the reason I am here today,” she said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.