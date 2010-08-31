"Sorry, Your Startup Doesn't Have Enough Traction"

It’s not uncommon for an investor to ask an entrepreneur to circle back when they have more traction. While this is a reasonable request from investors, it often leaves entrepreneurs wondering “what’s enough traction?”



The answer is: it depends.

The level of adoption required to make a given investor comfortable varies from company to company and investor to investor. There are, however, some guidelines based upon the type of customer that the company is targeting.

Business-to-consumer or prosumer: Investors want to see “hockey stick” adoption rates which imply consistent or increasing growth rates on a percentage basis. Depending on the company, investors will vary in how many months they want to see that pattern of sustained growth before investing.

Business-to-small & medium business (SMBs): For companies targeting SMB customers, investors want to believe that there is a validated, repeatable profitable marketing equation. The marketing equation is defined as the relationship between the customer lifetime value and the cost of acquisition. Put simply, investors want to know that a company can repeatedly acquire customers for $X and generate more than $X in gross profit from each customer. Depending on the business, investors will likely vary in how many customers they want to see profitably acquired.

Business-to-enterprise: Enterprise sales target the most concentrated customer base generally permitting for the fewest customers to adopt before capital needs become most urgent. In these situations investors generally seek adoption from a few customers and verbal suggestions of intent to purchase from others. Additionally, investors try to understand the length of the sales cycle, as longer sales cycles drive companies to need more capital to generate revenue as they must sustain their burn rates for the duration of those cycles. Again, the required number of customers adopting varies by the company and investor.

In sum, there are no hard-and-fast rules, but when an investor suggests that you obtain more traction it’s because they still need to be convinced that your customers are going to adopt en masse.

