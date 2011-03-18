Only 317 Out Of 5.9 MILLION ESPN Brackets Were Perfect

Photo: TruTV

Remember, yesterday when we when we told you how impossible it would be to pick a perfect NCAA Tournament Bracket?Well, nearly six million brackets were filled out on ESPN’s Tournament Challenge Website and after just one day of the tournament, do you know how many are still perfect?



317.

In fact, it’s easier to get them all wrong then it is to get them all right. According to ESPN’s Keri Potts, there were five brackets that went a perfect 0-16.

The best that anyone did in our Business Insider Challenge was 14 out of 16.

But as crazy as yesterday’s action was: there were only three upsets. One 11, one 12, and one 13 pulled off victories. Picking all favourites would actually have left you in pretty good shape.

