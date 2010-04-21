Apple's iPad Isn't Ready For Business Work

iWork, Apple’s office suite for the iPad won’t cut it for serious work, say the nice people at Ars Technica in a detailed review.



This is important because while the iPad’s appeal as a consumer device — to surf the web, play games and watch movies — is obvious, its appeal as a business device is less clear — though intriguing.

For example, many people have been waiting for almost a decade for tablet computers to modernize hospitals and the way healthcare is delivered.

More generally, many people who travel often for work — salespeople, consultants, etc. — are burdened with heavy, bulky laptops and would presumably love to replace these with a light, sleek tablet.

So if business applications on the iPad could be shown to be really useful and productive, the iPad could potentially gain big marketshare in business users and not just consumers.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case. According to Ars Technica, the only really usable app is Keynote (for presentations), given that the object and dragging-oriented nature of making a presentation lends itself well to using a touchscreen. Pages (word processing) and Numbers (spreadsheet) apps are pretty much useless for anything other than basic tasks.

If you’re still interested and want to know more, check out their very thorough review.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.