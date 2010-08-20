Sorry, We're Also Running Out Of Helium

Nobel prizewinner Clint Witchalls says we should add helium to the list of things that are running out (via Paul Kedrosky). A shortage would cost industries that manufacture medical equipment, fibre optics, and liquid crystal displays.



Industry hasn’t felt the shortage, however, thanks to a government act holding down the price of America’s helium reserve:

No, the price is dictated by a calendar. The US government established a national helium reserve in 1925, and today a billion cubic metres of the gas are stored in a facility near Amarillo, Texas. In 1996 Congress passed an act requiring that this strategic reserve, which represents half the Earth’s helium stocks, be sold off by 2015. As a result, helium is far too cheap and is not treated as a precious resource.

End the federal mandate — or just wait until 2015 — and prices are going to surge:

Get out of the business and let the free market prevail. The consequence will be a rise in prices. Unfortunately, party balloons will be $100 each rather than $3 but we’ll have to live with that. We will have to live with those prices eventually anyway.

