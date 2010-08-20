Sorry, We're Also Running Out Of Helium

Gus Lubin
Deflated balloon Mauldin

Nobel prizewinner Clint Witchalls says we should add helium to the list of things that are running out (via Paul Kedrosky). A shortage would cost industries that manufacture medical equipment, fibre optics, and liquid crystal displays.

Industry hasn’t felt the shortage, however, thanks to a government act holding down the price of America’s helium reserve:

No, the price is dictated by a calendar. The US government established a national helium reserve in 1925, and today a billion cubic metres of the gas are stored in a facility near Amarillo, Texas. In 1996 Congress passed an act requiring that this strategic reserve, which represents half the Earth’s helium stocks, be sold off by 2015. As a result, helium is far too cheap and is not treated as a precious resource.

End the federal mandate — or just wait until 2015 — and prices are going to surge:

Get out of the business and let the free market prevail. The consequence will be a rise in prices. Unfortunately, party balloons will be $100 each rather than $3 but we’ll have to live with that. We will have to live with those prices eventually anyway.

