In his latest testimony, Vikram Pandit blamed short-sellers for Citigroup’s (C) pathetic share price (about $3.50/share).



This Bloomberg chart, showing the complete lack of correlation between Citi’s share price and short-interest, would beg to differ.

Photo: Bloomberg

