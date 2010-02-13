Sorry "The Bachelor," Facebook Sales Rep Has A New Boyfriend*

Update: A new source close to Ali tells us she is not dating anyone. Our original source says the gossip is the new man works at Facebook and “maybe like most budding office crushes, they don’t want to tell anyone just yet?”

Earlier: During Monday’s episode of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” contestant Ali Fedotowsky quit the show because her employer — social network Facebook — gave her an ultimatum: come back from vacation or find a new job.

Ali chose Facebook over Jake Pavelka, this season’s “bachelor.”

But Ali — who is even more competitive than she is pretty — is a fan favourite. Keen to play on that interest, “The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison has been going around telling interviewers, “it’s definitely not over” between Jake and Ali.

Well, we have news, reality TV nation! Ali and Jake may go through a few more dramatic scenes during this season, but in real life, it very much IS over between the two.

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b757838000000000016f8c2/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/sorry-tvs-the-bachelor-this-facebook-sales-rep-has-a-new-boyfriend-2010-2/photos-meet-25-year-old-ali-from-san-francisco-1" caption="" source="" alt="Ali Fedotowsky" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

A source close to Ali (close enough to attend one of her “Bachelor” viewing parties), tells us Ali is “already dating somebody else here in San Francisco.” Our source says he’s “in the online business,” and that he was in fact at Ali’s viewing party.

Fun side note: Our source says Ali is a “nice girl,” and “you could tell she was pretty perturbed by the way she’s been edited by producers of being ‘catty’ and ‘bitchy.'”

As for those rumours that Ali isn’t done with reality TV? Our source doesn’t know for sure, but says, “word is that she’s not the next Bachelorette.”

We’re not surprised. Ali has her job at Facebook and a boyfriend. Even better, she didn’t have to win either on TV.

Photos and videos from Ali’s time on “The Bachelor” >

