Again, sorry for chiming in here and ruining whatever it is that you’re paying attention to, but since it is halftime in the Brazil-Netherlands match, we thought it might be OK to point out that the market is starting to sell off a bit. It’s not huge mind you, but with the indices down around .3%, it’s noticeable.



Photo: Yahoo Finance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.