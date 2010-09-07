Sorry, The Tech Sector Isn't Hiring Us Out Of The Recession

Photo: Alexander Palace

The tech industry is not going to hire us out of the Great Recession.The unemployment rate for “computer scientists, systems analysts and computer programmers” is hovering around 6% right now, reports the New York Times.



That’s below that national average, around 9.5%, but it’s really bad for the tech industry.

Blame globalization, says Hal Salzman, an expert at Rutgers.

“More and more of the innovation is coming out of the emerging markets,” he tells the Times.

